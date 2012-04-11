Digigram Launches New IP Audio Codec at the 2012 NAB Show

IQOYA *CALL/LE Offers Hassle-Free Symmetric RTP Connection Mode for Quick and Easy Setup of IP Audio Contribution Sessions Over Internet

GRENOBLE, France -- April 11, 2012 -- Digigram will extend its range of IQOYA(TM) IP audio broadcast solutions at the 2012 NAB Show with the introduction of IQOYA *CALL/LE, a cost-effective yet versatile AoIP (audio-over-IP) codec for use over standard Internet connections such as DSL lines, WiFi, and 3G.

Designed for any real-time audio-over-IP contribution application that requires superior end-to-end 24-bit full-duplex audio quality, IQOYA *CALL/LE offers a symmetric RTP mode that allows for quick and easy setup of full-duplex connections over the Internet but without any challenging NAT issues and with no SIP infrastructure required.

Focusing on ease of use and ergonomics, the device also offers quick profile creation for audio and network formats, plus super-fast configuration via a Web-based interface.

Furthermore, IQOYA *CALL/LE provides seamless interoperability with Digigram IQOYA V*MOTE, V*CALL, IQOYA *MOBILE (the Digigram iPhone(R) application), or any third-party IP codec supporting the symmetric RTP and N/ACIP compliant streaming formats.

As expected with IQOYA equipment, reliability is key. Digigram's FluidIP(TM) audio transport technology ensures a robust connection with efficient management of jitter, packet loss, clock drift, QoS, and FEC, and the unit's low latency and superior error concealment capabilities deliver exceptional quality. On the hardware side, reliability is provided by its industrial, fanless, non-PC-based design. Also noteworthy is the unit's low power consumption of under 11W.

"IQOYA *CALL/LE complements the existing range of IQOYA products and offers another way for broadcasters to benefit from the outstanding IQOYA environment for broadcast audio-over-IP," said Philippe Delacroix, CEO of Digigram. "It's exceptionally quick and simple to set up, easy to operate, and reliable, making it a great choice for broadcasters who want the best possible audio quality while not having to bother about IT/networking issues."

More information about this and other Digigram products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at 33 (0)4 76 52 53 01.

About Digigram

Digigram is at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, inventing solutions that help its customers increase competitiveness through change. Digigram's IP audio codecs, sound cards, and network audio solutions are used by journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers around the world, and the company delivers key technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers. Digigram's recently-introduced all-IP video product lines offer advanced solutions for Broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators.

Through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has become an influential player, helping to energize the industry, push forward technological development, and raise standards. Information on Digigram and its products is available at www.digigram.com

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/CallLEpers.zip

