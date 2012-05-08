Bridge Technologies at IP&TV Asia

OSLO, Norway -- May 6, 2012 -- Bridge Technologies will mark its expanded presence in the Asia-Pacific region at IP&TV Asia from May 15-16. The company and its regional distribution partners will showcase a comprehensive range of digital media monitoring solutions for broadcasters, telcos, convergent media operators, and industrial users.

Bridge Technologies develops the industry's most sophisticated and powerful monitoring and analysis systems for the entire media delivery chain, with advanced tools for cable, satellite, IP, and OTT. The company's integrated end-to-end solutions for DVB-T2 and OTT offer mission-critical monitoring capabilities unavailable from any other source.

Bridge Technologies has recently announced regional partnerships with distributors in Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Korea.

"The Asia-Pacific region is very important to Bridge Technologies, and we have been placing particular emphasis on developing our presence here," said Philip Burnham, director of sales for Bridge Technologies. "The dynamic expansion in the region and the large-scale development of very advanced IP-based services means there's a huge demand for really effective digital media monitoring systems."

Used by some of the world's most prestigious media operators, the Bridge Technologies integrated monitoring ecosystem offers an innovative approach to the monitoring and analysis of converging services employing stream-based IP packets or RF distribution. Compatible with all major industry standards including MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, DVB/ATSC, and ETSI TR 101 290, Bridge Technologies probes offer complete end-to-end systems for the continuous quality assurance of a network from satellite to set-top box. Available with a range of probes designed for every application within the media delivery chain, the Bridge Technologies monitoring system is configurable as a complete solution, or it can be integrated into third-party management environments.

From the satellite downlink through the high-traffic core network to the viewer's living room, the Bridge Technologies system offers unrivalled control over maintenance costs and quality of service to subscribers.

More information about this and any other Bridge Technologies product is available at www.bridgetech.tv

