Dimetis Announces Successful Final Acceptance of VICO-Project at SRG (Switzerland)

Integration of VICO-Project at SRG based on Dimetis BOSS FILE TRANSFER Manager® has been completed successfully.

The software provider Dimetis recently finalized the integration of a customized application for the SRG. The VICO-Application has an attractive user interface and an intuitive usability that hides the complexity of processes.

Dimetis realized and implemented the specific requirements of the SRG, like multilingualism (German, English, French, Italian, Rhaeto-Romance) and a preview-functionality for the video-files to be transmitted.

The SRG solution as well enables to integrate as many interfaces to third-party providers as necessary – in this case Harmonic / Rhozet (transcoder), Baton (MXF-File-Checker) and Signiant (Workflow-File Transfer). Reading of metadata and the integration of Active Directory with LDAP for user administration are part of the base functions, just as an automatic transcoding of the video-files into the in-house file format during the ingest (IMX50 & XDCAM HD 422).

Based on this network structure the implementation of additional functionalities as transcoding for different channels of distribution (e.g. webstreaming, media library), new interfaces to network management systems and editing of metadata is also possible.

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies.

“We have the ambition to orient our work on tomorrow´s requirements. The classical transfer of video content will be replaced by advanced information technologies for which our solutions built a solid basis. Dimetis software meets highest standards being innovatively designed, flexibly applicable and intuitive to use,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

