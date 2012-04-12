Chyron Engage delivers second-screen integration into broadcast workflow

Chyron will highlight its newly introduced Engage platform designed to integrate second-screen, social media and social TV data into live TV broadcasts.

Making these technologies available through existing Chyron graphics system interfaces, Engage eliminates the need for custom integration and gives broadcasters a low-cost, low-risk way to incorporate a range of dynamic new elements into their live news and sports programming.

The Engage platform offers easy-to-use producer tools with which users can create interactions in just minutes. Rich call-to-action graphics, info-graphics and tickers can be generated automatically using social and poll data. Because Engage fits seamlessly into Chyron's BlueNet graphics workflows, broadcasters can take advantage of social TV and second-screen technologies while remaining within their routine production workflows.

See Chyron at 2012 NAB Show booth SL1510.