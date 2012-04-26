Paul Kent Rejoins Electrosonic as Senior Consultant to the Theme Parks and Attractions Market in the EMEA Region

Electrosonic has announced the appointment of Paul Kent as Senior Consultant to the Cultural Entertainment and Leisure (CEL) team for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Kent originally joined Electrosonic in 1996. During his 12 years of employment, he worked with major theme park clients and designers in Europe, USA and the Middle East as a Project Consultant.

Kent's re-appointment is an important step in Electrosonic's goal to expand its involvement in theme park and attraction projects throughout Europe. Prior to re-joining Electrosonic, Kent worked as a consultant for attraction design and operation companies, working on internationally renowned projects such as Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi. Kent will use his past experiences to increase Electrosonic's already extensive expertise in master planning, entertainment technology, construction management and operations.

"Kent brings with him 25 years of production and technical experience working within the entertainment industry," commented Rob Smith, Sales Manager of the CEL team. "He is well known within the industry and possesses the skills and knowledge to drive Electrosonic's theme park and attractions business forward within continental Europe."

Electrosonic's Entertainment business provides a complete set of audio-visual services, including custom designed audio, video and control systems and on-site service solutions. Custom solutions are provided for museums, theme parks, hotels and visitor centers. Entertainment clients include designers, curators, producers, fit-out contractors and end-clients themselves.

Paul Kent commented, "I am delighted to return to Electrosonic. I am looking forward to working with new and existing clients and taking on projects from their early conceptual stage through to completion."

Kent originally joined Electrosonic in 1996 as a Project Engineer. He progressed quickly, taking on various roles including Regional Director for the Middle East business, Project Consultant and Senior Consultant for the US and UK operations, all of which have given him a strong technical background and extensive knowledge of state-of-the-art dark and flying rides.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, video conferencing and control rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers.

