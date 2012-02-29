Garry Marshall to be inducted into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Hollywood actor, director, writer and producer Garry Marshall will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame Monday, April 16, during the 2012 NAB Show Television Luncheon.

"Recognizing Garry Marshall for his extraordinary contributions to television history is a tremendous opportunity that NAB is honored to be a part of," said Marcellus Alexander, NAB executive VP of Television.

Known for creating the television classics "Happy Days," "Laverne and Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy," Marshall began his career in the entertainment industry as a joke writer for comedians before signing on as a writer for NBC's "The Tonight Show" featuring Jack Paar. Marshall's staged musical of "Happy Days" is currently running in Italy.

In the 1960s, Marshall wrote for the "Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Joey Bishop Show," "The Danny Thomas Show" and "The Lucy Show." He also helped adapt Neil Simon's play, "The Odd Couple," into a successful television series in 1970.

An accomplished actor, Marshall appeared on the CBS comedy "Murphy Brown," as well as the movies "Soap Dish," "Lost in America," "Never Been Kissed," "Orange County," "Keeping Up With The Steins," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "A League of Their Own." He is the director of the movies "Nothing in Common," "Pretty Woman," "Runaway Bride," "Valentine's Day," "The Princess Diaries" and "New Year's Eve."

Considered one of Hollywood's most respected writers, producers and directors of television, film and theater, Marshall is the recipient of several awards, including the TV Land Legend Award, the American Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, the Publicist Guild Motion Picture Showmanship Award for Film and Television and the Writers Guild of America's Valentine Davies Award. Marshall received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1983.