Wohler's Jhonny Maroun Selected to Present at BroadcastAsia2012

Maroun to Discuss Effective Monitoring Techniques for Quality Assurance

HONG KONG -- June 5, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Jhonny Maroun, director, Wohler APAC, will present "MPEG Monitoring: Demystifying the Process" at the BroadcastAsia2012 international conference in Singapore. Maroun's session will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20.

"With the increased complexity of broadcast networks and transmission chains, today's broadcasters need reliable 24/7 signal monitoring solutions in order to quickly troubleshoot problems and ensure high-quality content is delivered to the viewing audience," said Maroun. "This session will examine how service providers can leverage new MPEG/ASI monitoring techniques to address signal confidence, quality assurance, and compliance requirements."

In his presentation, Maroun will discuss effective implementation of real-time logging and test and measurement solutions for today's multiformat, networked media and file-based broadcast workflows. His session will also explain MPEG monitoring principles and the different methods used in transport stream analysis by examining ETR290 and other MPEG monitoring requirements. Attendees of this session will gain a more thorough understanding of today's confidence monitoring methods and learn how such solutions can be implemented within their own broadcast environments.

With more than 10 years of experience, Maroun is well-positioned to speak on the importance of MPEG monitoring and test and measurement principals within the broadcast environment. In his previous position at Wohler as regional sales manager, Maroun was responsible for building the Wohler brand in the Asia/Pacific region by strengthening long-term relationships with customers and channel partners. Maroun holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical and biomedical from the University of Sydney.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.