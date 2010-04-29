For Immediate Release

FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS EXPANDS IT TRAINING OFFERINGS; RELEASES COMPREHENSIVE “TRAIN-THE-TRAINER” COURSES FOR IT INSTRUCTORS

World-renowned training company keeps up-to-date with current IT trends; offers hands-on instructor training courses in Apple’s Mac OS X Security and Mobility and Xsan 2

New York, NY – April 29, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, is pleased to announce the latest additions to its Mac IT Academy curriculum: Apple’s® Snow 303 T3: Mac OS X Security and Mobility 10.6 and Xsan 301: Xsan 2 Administration “Train-The-Trainer” courses. Recognized as the world’s most advanced operating system, Mac OS X Snow Leopard boasts an array of new technologies and refinements, making it the go-to hardware system in the industry. Apple’s enterprise file system for Mac OS X, Xsan 2, is a complete SAN solution for sharing, managing and using network data. Launching in April and May 2010, these high-level “Train-The-Trainer” courses, offered only by select training companies worldwide, will incorporate FMC’s highly esteemed, world-class manufacturer authorized training curriculum, providing instructors looking to expand their knowledge the ability to efficiently implement and administer Apple’s advanced technologies.

“FMC is thrilled to join the small list of training companies to offer such high-end ‘Train-The-Trainer’ courses,” says Jeff Rothberg, president and co-founder, FMC. “The new Mac OS X and Xsan training courses offer instructors an easy and affordable way to increase their marketability and remain up-to-speed with the latest trends in IT technology. Branching out into the vast IT market space is a significant step for us, as it enhances the caliber and range of our services while broadening our user-base. We are excited to be one of the only training companies to incorporate such high-level IT courses into our curriculum.”

Snow 303 T3: Mac OS X Security and Mobility 10.6 Train-the-Trainer

Available at select FMC branch locations beginning in April 2010, the four-day “Snow 303 T3: Mac OS X Security and Mobility 10.6” course prepares Apple Certified training professionals for implementing and delivering Apple’s Snow 303 course. Combining lectures with hands-on exercises, it reinforces practical skills, peer and instructor feedback, and group discussion. Working with Mac OS X Servers, students will learn to deploy both web and native applications on the iPhone using Xcode, Dashcode, and the iPhone Configuration Utility. Executing FMC’s hands-on learning approach, participants will be expected to deliver assigned sections of course content to the class, as well as provide constructive criticism and feedback for their peers.

The Snow 303 T3 course is designed for Apple Certified Trainers looking to add the ability to deliver the Snow 303, Security and Mobility course to their repertoire. The Snow 303 course covers DNS, VPN, firewalls, certificates, and proxy servers, as well as being able to effectively configure Mac OS X Server services such as web, mail and calendar to work with the new Mobile Access Service in Snow Leopard Server. The course meets one of the requirements necessary to become an IT Apple Certified Trainer for Snow 303. To fulfill the T3 requirements, students must attend the Snow 303 T3 course, demonstrate presentation skills, training abilities and a precise understanding of the course content, as well as contribute to class discussions and peer reviews. Students who successfully complete the T3 course will then be eligible to take the Trainer Exam for Snow 303 at the end of the course. Trainer certification in Snow 101 and 201 is required prior to taking the course.

Xsan 301: Xsan 2 Administration

Available at select FMC branch locations beginning in May 2010, the three-day Xsan 301: Xsan 2 Administration course focuses on deploying storage area networks. Student’s become well-versed in configuring, performance tuning and troubleshooting a storage area network using Apple’s Xsan 2 tools. This class will demonstrate Xsan 2’s superior built-in flexibility and how administrators can create shared volumes on SAN compatible with third-party products, maximizing their return on storage investment. Deployment of Xsan 2 Components, Xsan 2 Connections, MDC & Client Configuration, RAID Configuration, Configuring the SAN and Xsan 2 Volumes, as well as client management, volume management, maintenance and troubleshooting and planning will be covered. The in-depth course also encompasses storage resource management and data protection. Attendees will gain practical, real-world experience through a combination of lecture and hands-on exercises.

The Xsan 301 course is for system administrators, network engineers, analysts, and IT professionals responsible for analyzing business and technical requirements, while also architecting, implementing, or maintaining storage networking solutions via Xsan 2. Participants should have basic knowledge of storage and practical working knowledge of computers. Knowledge in basic networking fundamentals such as layers, communication, and devices, as well as server basics such as file-serving and directory services is also preferable. These prerequisites can be met by studying the same training courses or technical books that will prepare students to take the CompTIA Network+ and i-Net+ exams.

For more information on all FMC Mac IT Academy courses and class schedules, please visit http://fmctraining.com/fmc.asp?z=Mac+IT+Academy.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid® Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.FMCtraining.com.

