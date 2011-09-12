INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) SHOWCASES RF CENTRAL microLite HD ELITE SYSTEM AT THE 2011 IBC SHOW

Complete Video RF Link in a Performance Optimizing Portable Package Designed for the Next Generation of Compact Cameras Featuring Full HD/SDI Capabilities

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, showcases its RF Central microLite HD Elite system at the 2011 IBC Show (Hall 1, Stand D40).

The RF Central microLite HD Elite system is a complete video RF link in a portable package, with all required accessories specifically chosen to optimize total system performance. Featuring IMT’s award-winning microLite HD Transmitter and microLite HD Receiver, this complete setup includes hand selected antennas that are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight, providing exceptional range without compromising microLite HD’s signature portability. The receiver and transmitter are available in both the 5.8 GHz unlicensed or 2 GHz licensed bands.

“After its successful debut at this year’s NAB show, we are delighted to introduce our portable RF Central microLite HD Elite system to the European market at IBC,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President, Stephen Shpock. “The microLite system provides a complete video RF link in a performance optimizing portable package that allows the user to set up an RF video solution with confidence.”

The microLite HD ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter can deliver up to 200mW from a package of less than six cubic inches and features superb H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities while operating in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30 percent bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders, which only support the H.264 baseline profile.

Another hallmark feature of the microLite HD Elite system is its ergonomic mounting. The adjustable magic arm mount allows users to confidently set up the system and be sure that it is safe and secure at all times. This allows users to place the receiver in demanding locations and know that it will stay in place and achieve optimal reception.

The transmitter mounting has light weight and simplicity at its core. To keep the microLite truly “light,” a camera shoe bracket provides just the right support with minimal added weight to the handheld camera.

In addition, a configurable DC power cabling system and AC power supply allows many options when connecting the system in the field. The adapters and cables can be mixed and matched between the receiver and transmitter for total flexibility, ensuring the user won’t get caught with mismatched power cables ever again.

The entire microLite HD Elite system is packaged in a waterproof pelican case that can go anywhere. The case is custom fitted for all the accessories and has extra space for cables and adapters.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLCIntegrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.