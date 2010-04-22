AUDIO-TECHNICA PROVIDES MICROPHONE SOLUTIONS FOR 2010 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS

STOW, OH, April 21, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, provided wireless solutions for the 45th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, broadcast live on the CBS Television Network from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 18, 2010.

Several performers used Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System during the course of the show. Country/pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift paired the 5000 Series system with the AEW-T4100 Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter for her lead vocals. Audio-Technica endorser Jason Aldean performed with the 5000 Series and the AEW-T6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter. Darius Rucker and A-T endorser Kenny Chesney each performed with the AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter.

“Some of the best ears in the business choose Audio-Technica every day,” stated Soundtronics Wireless®’s Dave Bellamy, Wireless Engineer for the ACM Awards broadcast. “Artists really like them, and from an engineer’s standpoint, they’re extraordinarily reliable. I’m very happy to use Audio-Technica.”

