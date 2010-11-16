Yamaha Releases M7CLv3.5 and File Converter Software

BUENA PARK, Calif.—Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has announced the winter 2010 release of M7CLv3.5 and File Converter software application.

The File Converter application, available for both Mac OS and Windows platforms, converts file formats between PM5D and M7CL as well as M7CL and LS9 consoles, providing data compatibility between consoles. A PM5D or LS9, for example, can be brought in to replace an M7CL, using mix data originally created on the M7CL. The File Converter function will also convert parameters for multiple scenes (including HA and Ch Name).

Several new features have been added to the new M7CLv3.5 firmware release. The firmware contains numerous new functions that will further enhance operation and efficiency of the M7CL console. New alternate functions for the Selected Channel have been added that can be assigned to User Defined Keys for even greater efficiency. And, when using HA Remote signal output from Slot 1 on an M7CL-48ES, up to three additional SB168-ES Stage Box units can be connected via MY16-ES64 and MY16-EX cards installed in the expansion slots allowing for six Stage Box units connectivity.

“Based on feedback from our customers, Yamaha M7CLv3.5 enhancements have been developed that will provide even more flexible mixing options,” states Kevin Kimmel, mixer product manager.

Both the M7CL Version 3.5 firmware updates and Yamaha File Converter software will be available for download at no charge.

For more information, visit www.yamahaca.com.

