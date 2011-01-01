GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL LAUNCHES NEW SECTION OF WEBSITE

— New dedicated section highlights amazing deals on unique high-end audio gear —

Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, has gone live with a new section of its website titled “GC Pro Clearance,” (http://gcpro.com/clearance/), which makes available to customers some amazing deals on unique high-end audio gear. This section is updated on a regular basis and provides further discounts on a wide selection of professional audio products and accessories.

The new section of the site features a streamlined interface and straightforward navigation, with the ability for customers to search for products by: Keyword; Category; Price Range; Zip Code; Miles from Zip Code; National Search; Just Added; and Image. “The new clearance section is seamlessly integrated into the site’s main pages and offers our customers the latest news on items that are competitively priced for quick sale,” stated Rick Plushner, GC Pro Director. “By visiting GC Pro Clearance, customers will now have access to a wide range of pro audio products offering customers even more resources at www.gcpro.com.”

For more information, please visit www.gcpro.com.