2010 Paralympics Achieve New Broadcast Heights With AJA Solutions

AJA KONA, Ki Pro & Mini-Converters Support Seamless Apple ProRes 422 Workflow From Broadcast to Broadband

AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, provided ParalympicSport.TV, the Internet TV Channel of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), with a range of equipment to facilitate coverage of the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games on the web. The editorial crew for ParalympicSport.TV used AJA KONA, Ki Pro and Mini-Converters to enable a seamless broadcast workflow based on the Apple ProRes 422 codecs. The Paralympic Winter Games were held from March 12-21 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

The IPC crew, led by broadcasting consultant Jochen Faerber, is running ten Apple Final Cut Pro workstations equipped with AJA KONA LHi video cards for editing. The systems are fed from the original game’s live feed (captured with Panasonic P2 cameras), with field production teams and commentary audio embedded into the HD-SDI signal using AJA’s HD10AMA Mini-Converters. Io HD is being employed to edit some material in the field and to ensure the footage matches the Apple ProRes files recorded natively by the Ki Pros. The team is using multiple AJA Ki Pro portable digital disk recorders to capture long live feeds directly to Apple ProRes files for archiving and to create cut-downs for TV and web broadcasts.

Faerber said, “Apple ProRes offers a seamless high-quality image workflow in this extremely time sensitive environment. The reliability and quality of this set-up supported by AJA Ki Pro, KONA cards and mini-converters has led the IPC to enthusiastically embrace this workflow for their broadcast needs during this important event.”

The Paralympics are produced by the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBSV). Faerber’s team is located in the International Broadcast Center and receives all HD signals produced by the OBSV, covering the Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country Skiing and Ice Sledge Hockey events, as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

ParalympicSport.TV, broadcasts live coverage as well as summaries, news and highlights 24/7 with English commentary. The Paralympics content on this unrestricted channel can be streamed by any site worldwide.

“Our priority is to provide full coverage,” said Faerber. “We want to deliver as many live events as we can, in the highest quality we can. With this set-up and channel we can reach a worldwide community and feed their interest in the Paralympic movement. The simplicity and high efficiency of the Apple/AJA combination is the solution that is making all of this possible.”

AJA President Nick Rashby said, “We are pleased to support ParalympicSport.TV and the ideals it represents — the strength of the human spirit and the drive to achieve the best results possible. We celebrate those ideals and welcome the opportunity to help get the achievements of these athletes out to worldwide audiences.”

About the International Paralympic Commitee

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement. The IPC organizes the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, and serves as the International Federation for nine sports, for which it supervises and co-ordinates the World Championships and other competitions. The IPC is committed to enabling Paralympic athletes to achieve sporting excellence and to developing sport opportunities for all persons with a disability from the beginner to elite level. In addition, the IPC aims to promote the Paralympic values, which include courage, determination, inspiration and equality.

Founded on 22 September 1989, the IPC is an international non-profit organization formed and run by 161 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) from five regions and four disability specific international sports federations (IOSDs). The IPC Headquarters and its management team are located in Bonn, Germany.

For further information, please contact Steffi Klein, IPC Media and Communication Senior Manager on e-mail: steffi.klein@paralympic.org or go to www.paralympic.org or www.paralympicsport.tv.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.