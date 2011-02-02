MIKE FRANKLIN JOINS SSL, INC. TEAM AS VP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Responsibilities Include Broadcast Sales and Development of New SSL Audio Truck

NEW YORK – SSL Inc., the U.S. operation for Solid State Logic, is pleased to announce that Mike Franklin has joined the SSL team as Vice President Business Development. Franklin brings along a wealth of industry experience to help SSL, Inc. further increase market awareness and penetration.

“We are very happy to welcome Mike Franklin to the SSL team,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL Inc. “Mike worked for SSL many years ago as a freelance maintenance engineer, then moved into the console industry at large with great success. He will work closely with our broadcast sales team, George Horton and Steve Zaretsky, as well as spending time designing a new SSL Audio Truck that will be touring around North America.”

In the early 90’s Mike was actually an SSL client, working at The Studios at Linden Oaks, and from there became a freelance service engineer for the company. Immediately prior to rejoining the SSL family, Mike spent 13 years with Euphonix where he began as Regional Manager of Console Sales and rose within the organization to the position of Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales.

“I’m excited to bring the industry relationships and experience I have gained over the years to the SSL broadcast team,” states Franklin. “I’m continually impressed by SSL’s commitment to the broadcast market both in terms of products and customer support. SSL, through its C Series range, has generated the proven momentum needed in the broadcast audio market to favorably compare to its dominance in the music production segment. I believe this level of success will continue to grow into the future.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.