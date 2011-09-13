New Wohler RMQ-230 Quad Split Monitor Enables Flexible Display of Video Inputs, Monitoring Features

AMSTERDAM, IBC2011 -- Sept. 9, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of the new RMQ-230 quad split video monitor, which allows users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 23-inch 1920x1080 LED backlight screen.

"The RMQ-230 gives broadcasters four screens in one cost-effective monitor, and enables further savings and convenience by giving users the flexibility to view not only program content and monitoring tools, but also PC content on one display," said Jeff McNall, Wohler's product line manager for audio and video. "In addition to providing unusually robust audio-level metering capabilities, the RMQ-230 supports signal levels up to 3G, a feature not normally found in quad-split displays for this size category."

RMQ-230 series monitors accept 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications. In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen, RMQ-230 monitors can display waveform and vectorscope while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode, and various markers.

While the new Wohler LCD monitor can display video and monitoring features in four uniform areas, broadcasters also can configure the system as a single full screen or with one large and three smaller windows, the latter being ideal for simultaneous PC workstation screen and audio/video confidence monitoring usage. The monitor's loop-through connections help to save space in tight quarters.

The RMQ-230 multiviewer will be on display at the Wohler/HHB stand 8.D56 throughout the IBC2011 show. More information about the RMQ-230 and other products from Wohler is available at IBC stands 8.D56 and OE225, or at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS