Digital Rapids Unveils Quartet of New Products and Upgrades for Live Multi-Screen Encoding and Streaming

April 10, 2011 -- NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL6010: Digital Rapids has unveiled a wide array of new products and enhancements in the company's comprehensive range of encoders for live multi-screen delivery. The new offerings include the launch of the StreamZ Live IP encoder for repurposing live IP-based inputs; significant performance increases in the StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder; new remote management capabilities for the TouchStream live streaming appliance; and a preview of a new hybrid encoder, extending Digital Rapids' proven, multi-screen encoding benefits into 'traditional' television applications in the broadcast, cable, satellite and telco markets.

From IP to Multi-Screen

StreamZ Live IP offers the superior output quality, outstanding reliability and flexible output format support of Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live encoder series in a dedicated configuration for transcoding live IP-based sources. StreamZ Live IP's rich output capabilities allow content owners to easily repurpose contributed source feeds for revenue-expanding multi-screen content distribution opportunities.

StreamZ Live IP supports single or multi-program Transport Stream inputs with H.264 or MPEG-2 compressed video. The adaptive streaming model of StreamZ Live IP features the same flexible output capabilities as the award-winning StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive bit rate encoder. StreamZ Live IP supports HTTP Dynamic Streaming, IP multicast and multicast fusion with peer-assisted networking with Adobe(r) Flash(r) Media Server 4 software; HTTP Live Streaming for Apple(r) iPhone(r) and iPad(tm); and Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming. Adaptive bit rate streaming enables higher-quality viewing experiences with television-like continuity and reliability on the Web, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT) services and mobile devices.

Multiple StreamZ Live IP encoders can be combined with the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, scheduling, multi-channel monitoring and failover.

Advancing Adaptive Streaming

The StreamZHD Live ABR encoder family, providing adaptive bit rate encoding and streaming from baseband HD and SD video signals, has itself been expanded and enhanced. New StreamZHD Live ABR systems feature increased processing power that allows encoding of a greater number of simultaneous outputs. Combinations of up to 15 HD, SD and mobile streams can be output simultaneously in real time, including concurrent output for multiple adaptive streaming technologies and target devices.

Connecting Broadcast Television with New Opportunities

NAB attendees are also being treated to a technology preview of a new hybrid live encoder, combining Digital Rapids' renowned multi-screen output versatility and quality with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations. The carrier-grade StreamZ Live Broadcast encoder will feature simultaneous encoding for 'traditional' television and 'any-screen' delivery including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV, game consoles and more -- all in a single encoder.

StreamZ Live Broadcast input options will include SDI (3G/HD/SD), IP and ASI signals, with IP and ASI output configurations. StreamZ Live Broadcast can be managed and controlled through an intuitive web interface, local front-panel controls or the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software. SNMP management support enables seamless integration into existing television operations.

"Broadcast television providers and advanced media outlets are now integrating their multi-screen delivery initiatives directly into their core broadcast operations, reflecting the pivotal significance of new viewing platforms for their business," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids. "The StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid encoder will provide them with a unified, versatile platform integrating all of their encoding requirements for any target screen."

Expanding Enterprise Streaming

Support for the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software is also being featured in a new version of the TouchStream portable live streaming appliance. TouchStream combines Digital Rapids' renowned output quality and reliability with an intuitive touch-screen interface for unparalleled ease of use. The new Broadcast Manager support enables comprehensive management and control of multiple TouchStream units from a centralized location. Features include scheduling, failover for fault tolerance and a 'control room' view with mosaic-style, multi-channel confidence monitoring

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions is being showcased in booth number SL6010 at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digital-rapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.