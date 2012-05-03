LECTROSONICS INTRODUCES ASPEN DANTE™ NETWORK PROCESSOR

Rio Rancho, NM – May 2012… Meeting the demand for reliable network audio transport, Lectrosonics has developed the SPNDNT network processor to expand the ASPEN digital matrix processor family. The new network processor is much more than a simple network interface. Instead, it is a full featured DSP processor that can address both the ASPEN and Dante matrices and add mixing, gain, and delay functions to the digital audio signals. Any of the 48 final mixes in the ASPEN matrix can be assigned to any one or more of the Dante channels for transport to other endpoints in the network. Dante signals can also be imported into the ASPEN matrix in a local processor sub-system for mixing with other local and network signals, and then routed onward to other local or network devices.

Dante products deliver a no-hassle, self-configuring, true plug-and-play digital audio network that uses standard Internet Protocols. This combination offers a market leading solution today, while providing a migration path to upgrade to new standards such as the IEEE Audio Video Bridging (AVB).

To quote Gordon Moore, Vice-President of Sales at Lectrosonics, “Dante has proven to be robust, reliable and incredibly easy to configure. Our customers have long asked for a low latency, easy to use, audio transport over Ethernet system. Dante delivers all that is promised. To say that we are excited about the potential is an understatement.”

The combination of the advanced networking solution of Dante and the massive processing power of ASPEN will no doubt lead to significant advances in system designs for telepresence, room combining, courtroom complex, distance learning and multi-endpoint conference systems.

The ASPEN Dante Network Processor carries a MSRP of $3,325. The product is available now.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

Photo Description: ASPEN Dante Network Processor