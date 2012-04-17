TSL Professional Products Launches Tallyman VP with Touch Screen at the 2012 NAB Show

New Interface Give Frontline Operators Universal Router Control

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2012 – TSL Professional Products Ltd., a leading manufacturer of audio monitoring, tally and power management products for the broadcast industry, will launch the TallyMan VP (Virtual Panel) with touch screen at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth N1119). Designed to simplify control of multiple router I/Os, the intuitive user interface is engineered to be more in tune with the needs of creative operators, thereby streamlining production workflow.

“We’re seeing a change in the way operators work across the broadcast chain, particularly in director, producer, EVS and graphics positions where cross-point and mnemonic information needs to be accessed quickly and easily,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Professional Products’ Ltd. “The TallyMan VP is designed with a user interface that is a lot less intimidating than traditional engineering hardware, which requires esoteric knowledge, easing production tasks for engineers.”

The TallyMan VP software-based control platform removes the need to install individual hardware panels each time a router is added, expanded or upgraded. It can also interface with any third-party router, vision mixer or multi-viewer. This provides a “universal” control for operators who don’t need to be aware of source paths or any complicated working parts that sit behind the buttons. Furthermore, in comparison to other solutions in the market that are largely limited to a specific manufacturer, the TallyMan VP is incredibly straightforward to install for existing TallyMan users.

Ideal for news operations, sporting events and remote head-ends, the panel also allows users to switch equipment on and off remotely, while offering heightened security for positions with limited functionality. Designed to work in conjunction with TSL’s TallyMan tally management system, the TallyMan VP is a logical progression for the TallyMan range, which has become the industry de facto standard across broadcast workflows worldwide. The new panel provides immediate benefits for existing TallyMan users and offers an intuitive centralized platform for broadcasters who are looking to simplify their broadcast chain workflows.

TallyMan sits at the heart of any broadcast application, providing a seamless communication path between the equipment. Using vision mixer and router cross-point status, it sends tallies to cameras and mnemonic information to monitor walls. TallyMan can configure all hardware components within a system to the user’s preferences via the easy mapping of tallies, mnemonics and router paths, etc., for simple drag-and-drop editing.

