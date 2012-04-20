Matrox Scan Converters and Mini Converters

Matrox provides versatile, affordable, reliable HD-SDI scan converters and min converters for broadcast and A/V professionals.

Matrox MC-100 is a dual SDI to HDMI mini converter that is ideal for managing SDI signals. This single portable device can be used for monitoring SDI signals on inexpensive HDMI displays or as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, or a 3D processing unit. It supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI. The most versatile mini converter on the market, it should be in every video professional's toolbox. Priced at just $495.

Matrox Convert DVI HD-SDI scan converters with genlock and region-of-Interest support let broadcasters easily and economically incorporate content from Mac and PC computers, iPads, and iPhones into news programs. They are also the perfect appliances to drive projectors and large displays at live events and in houses of worship. These products are ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, FaceTime, media players, presentation software, and web browsers. Automatic input detection makes Convert DVI where presenters come up to the podium with their laptops just a few minutes before their presentations. Regardless of the input resolution, Convert DVI Plus will automatically output at the desired, pre-programmed resolution. Starting at $995.