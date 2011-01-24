Ross Video Appoints Jim Siega Business Development Manager for XPression

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – January 24, 2011 – Ross Video announces the appointment of Jim Siega as Business Development Manager for XPression, Ross’ Real Time 2D/3D HD character generator.

Mr. Siega joins the EAIME sales team after working for Ross as a Demonstration Artist and Trainer for XPresson. His past experience includes Technical Director for Graphics at Global Television (BCTV) in Vancouver, Canada and as a Television Graphics Consultant providing training and demonstrations on Avid Graphics products. Mr. Siega will be based out of Maniago, Italy and report to Sharon Quigley, Director of Sales for EAIME.

“Jim will work with Ross’ Regional Sales Managers and the XPression Product Manager to support the product line in EAIME,” said Sharon Quigley, Director of Sales, EAIME. “Jim’s knowledge of graphics, workflow and project management has made him an integral member of the EAIME and XPression Sales team.”

Mr. Siega attended the British Columbia Institute of Technology where he graduated with a diploma in Broadcast Communications.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Media Relations Coordinator

T. +1 613-652-3020

M. +1 613-246-6691

F. +1 613-652-4425

E-mail: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com