Bexel Named Wohler's SoundField Dealer in Western United States

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 24, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services, is the company's official SoundField dealer in the western United States. Under the new distribution agreement, Bexel is offering the full portfolio of SoundField audio products, including the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 audio upmixer and the acclaimed DSF-2 surround sound broadcast microphone system.

"We are excited to offer our customers the highly regarded SoundField product line, which is ideal for both the mobile truck and live production markets," said John Root, North American sales manager at Bexel. "Easy integration, particularly with other high-end audio products, is extremely important to our customers, and SoundField synergizes nicely with our other lines while also meeting our customers' demand for high-quality best-in-class products."

Already a distributor of Wohler's award-winning audio and video monitoring line, Bexel will offer its broadcast customers the ability to rent SoundField microphone and upmix solutions for recording and processing needs. Bexel Professional Sales will provide SoundField systems for purchase for special events and live productions.

"Bexel's customer base of premier broadcasters, coupled with more than 30 years of industry expertise, makes the company an ideal distributor for the well-established SoundField line," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler Technologies. "The new distribution agreement promises to complement the business strategies of both companies, and it offers broadcasters and live event companies across the country access to a full product range for both audio and video production needs."

# # #

About Bexel

Bexel is the preeminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers -- including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS