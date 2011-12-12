BEXEL TO SHOWCASE LATEST GAME-DAY INNOVATIONS FOR SPORTS BROADCAST PROFESSIONALS AT 6TH ANNUAL SVG LEAGUE TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT

NEW YORK, DECEMBER 12, 2011— Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will once again be on site at The Sports Video Group’s (SVG) sixth-annual League Technology Summit this week at the New York Hilton. As one of the sponsors selected to host a technology showcase, Bexel will offer attendees a closer look at leading camera systems, audio and lighting technology solutions for the sports broadcast industry.

SVG’s League Technology Summit is one of the leading events of the year for sports TV professionals. This one-of-a-kind event offers executive-level forecasts, discussions and keynotes for the upcoming year, in addition to an exhibition space for companies to showcase the latest product offerings for the industry. Specifically for this targeted audience, Bexel will demonstrate technology essentials for sports broadcasts, including:

• Calrec Hydra2: A popular routing system—whether for a broadcast announce booth or multiple venue setup—the Hydra2 features plug-and-play architecture that enables connecting consoles together by connecting their routers, with a single connection between routers providing 512 audio signals (digital, analog, MADI) in both directions and enormous network expansion.

• Camera Corps Q-Ball: The camera of choice for many reality shows, sports broadcasting and televised stage events, Q-Ball is an ultra-compact, remotely controlled camera with an integral 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust and fully-weatherproof 115-mm diameter aluminum sphere, the Q-Ball is a popular component included in many of Bexel’s broadcast packages.

• TSL PAM1 and PAM2: The latest addition to the company’s comprehensive range of multichannel audio monitoring units, TSL’s revolutionary PAM1-3G8 is now complemented by PAM2-3G16, featuring dual hi-resolution OLED screens, 16 channels, optional Dolby decoding and one of the most operator-friendly and intuitive user interfaces of products in its class.

• Litepanels Sola6 and Hilio: For sports broadcasters looking for the latest in LED lighting solutions, Bexel will have the Sola6 and Hilio on display from Litepanels. The Sola6 is a Fresnel light with beam control of 70° to 10°, combined with heat-free daylight-balanced LED lights, using only a small fraction of the power a conventional fixture would require to produce the same volume of light (75W, equivalent to 650W of tungsten light), with very little heat generation. What’s more, the new Hilio High Output LED light is an LED soft light, capable of throwing illumination over 20 to 25 feet in distance. Hilio provides 5600°K color balance, utilizing an array of 72 daylight LEDs that are focused to a 15° angle. This new high-output fixture provides the advantages of Litepanels’ proprietary LED technology, while remaining incredibly energy efficient.

“At Bexel, we value our relationship with the Sports Video Group and the League Technology Summit is a great way for us to introduce our newest inventory of product offerings and services to sports broadcast professionals,” says Lee Estroff, director of broadcast technical sales, Bexel. “On a daily basis Bexel is out in the field, producing sports broadcasts of all sizes. We look forward to sharing the latest solutions for game-day productions with attendees at this year’s League Technology Summit.”

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance.

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.