Primestream to feature FORK Production Suite integration with Sony XDCAM Station

Primestream will highlight the newly announced integration of its FORK Production Suite with the Sony XDCAM Station, a family of professional Sony media recorders aimed at enhancing the overall XDCAM workflow.

XDCAM Station users can now easily import content into FORK's media asset management (MAM) software using the FORK Ingest module. In addition, users can now use FORK to control the XDCAM Station in both recording and playout modes, in effect adding master control playout and production automation capabilities to the XDCAM Station.

Broadcasters can use XDCAM Station as an ingest gateway for SxS memory card and Professional Disc media, as well as on-location for live applications and material-sharing between camera operators and production staff. Once ingested to the XDCAM Station's internal storage, clips also become available via Ethernet to the FORK MAM platform, and vice versa.

See Primestream at 2012 NAB Show booth SL6605.