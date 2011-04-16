Nevion unveils VideoIPath video services management platform for IP and optical networks

Connection management, provisioning, analytics, protection, scheduling and network inventory among services managed from an easy-to-use web-based interface

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, April 15, 2011: Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, debuts VideoIPath, a comprehensive software-based video services management platform for IP and optical networks at NAB (booth SU7217). A significant product introduction for Nevion, VideoIPath brings maximum control, monitoring and management to users’ fingertips through an easy-to-use graphical interface.

“VideoIPath delivers comprehensive managed video services enabling broadcasters and service providers to reduce cost and increase revenue,” said Nevion CEO Oddbjørn Bergem. “This state-of-the-art distributed platform provides an easy-to-use interface offering customers a solution that moves beyond core video transport to managed video services. By facilitating efficient use of network resources, VideoIPath helps users manage video quality and monetize content.”

Whether managing a service provider’s video-over-IP services or a broadcaster’s fully-redundant optical network, VideoIPath ensures that stringent quality requirements for contribution-quality transport are maintained. The platform simplifies and adds intelligence to critical service provisioning, connection management, service analytics, network inventory, security and protection, and performance management functions.

For broadcaster optical network environments, VideoIPath interacts with Nevion’s Flashlink and VikinX products as a distributed routing control system. It runs on geographically distributed redundant servers, controlling and managing the network’s nodes and layers with an intuitive web-based user console. Users have full control of network configuration, maintenance, troubleshooting and problem resolution. The system provides significantly enhanced flexibility and protection by enabling users to add, drop or pass signals at each node of a fully-redundant network. VideoIPath supports centralized

network resource configuration. The platform also includes real-time system monitoring and alarming, an API for easy integration with other systems, and role-based security.

Service providers will use VideoIPath in conjunction with Nevion’s Ventura products to obtain new benefits from their IP-based media networks. In this environment, VideoIPath creates and monitors video service connections, manages network capacity, maximizes bandwidth, and dynamically responds to network performance, enabling service providers to meet service level agreements.

VideoIPath makes it possible to provision and monitor services while trusting the management system to attend to detailed configuration settings in each network element. The platform auto-detects available video end-points and allows the user to set up connections by selecting the appropriate video end-points and service profile. Additional advanced capabilities include bandwidth utilization management and calculation of forward error correction settings for the most efficient use of infrastructure with the right quality of service.

About Nevion

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video services, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. www.nevion.com

-ends-