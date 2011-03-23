TVLogic Debuts New Field Production And Rack Mount Monitors at NAB 2011

Press Conference: Monday, April 11 at 10 AM in Booth SL 1526

Burbank, CA • March 23, 2011 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays, will exhibit 3 new field production monitors and a new dual 9” rack mount model at NAB 2011 that incorporate a host of innovative features for enhanced HD-SLR, digital cinema and broadcast production. TVLogic combines the latest in flat-panel technology with their advanced video processing designs to provide reference displays that meet the demanding requirements of broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. The 4 new models will join TVLogic’s multi-award winning range of professional video monitoring solutions ranging from quad 4.3” rack mount monitors to 56” 10bit 4K resolution displays and everything in between.

1. NEWVFM-056W/WP – The VFM-056W/WP is available in two configurations and is ideal for HD-SLR production. A 6”x 4”x1” lightweight magnesium-alloy case houses a 5.6” 1280x800 LED backlit LCD display with a full complement of preferred features, including DSLR Scale, Focus Assist, Various Scan Models, Markers, Audio Level Metering with speaker, Time Code Display - and in the WP model - HDMI loop out via HD-SDI (720P), Waveform/Vector Scope, Y Level Check, and Range Error Check.

2. NEWLVM-074W – features a high-resolution (1024x600) 7” LED backlit LCD panel housed in a lightweight (600 grams) yet durable magnesium alloy case. An ideal monitor for the latest compact cinema cameras, the LVM_074W offers a wide range of professional features including: Waveform/Vector Scope, built-in HDMI to HD-SDI conversion output, Horizontal and Vertical Image Flip, Focus Assist, Studio Level Metering/Monitoring and more. A feature unique to the LVM-074W is TVLogic’s new user selectable ColorFast Sensor auto-adjusting color temperature system that measures LCD panel temperature and adjusts luminance and color automatically so that chroma and luma drift does not occur as temperature varies.

3. NEWLVM-091W-M – This updated version of our versatile 9” broadcast production monitor features a high contrast (1000:1) 960x540 anti-glare hard-coated LCD panel designed for minimum glare and accurate HD downscaling (exactly ½ 1920x1080). Additional features include Waveform and Vector Scope, Focus Assist, 1:1 Pixel Mode, a full range of selectable frame markers, mattes and colors, Auto-Color Calibration Support, and more.

4. NEWPRM-902Q – Features two 960x540 (exactly ½ 1920x1080) resolution high contrast (1000:1) LCD panels in a 4RU rack mount with 90° tilt range, 2x HD/SD-SDI Auto switching inputs, Analog Inputs (Composite, S-Video, YPbPr), RGB16.7 million color support, Closed Captioning Support (CEA-608/708), Active Format Description Support, H/V Delay, Markers and Safety, Embedded Audio Metering (8 ch), Timecode display (VITC & LTC), Auto Color Calibration Support, and more.

About TV Logic

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 7" to 56" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com .

