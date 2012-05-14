Actus Digital, NEWBASE announce technology partnership

Actus Digital has announced a technology partnership with German-based NEWBASE to produce an end-to-end, integrated media monitoring, clipping and analysis workflow.

The combined solution features NEWBASE Press Production technology, which is used to find and evaluate news and ads from print, e-paper and Internet-media, and Actus' Web-based media monitoring and management platform. The integration offers broadcasters an end-to-end media monitoring solution with advanced integration.

Broadcast clips created with Actus ClipFactory integrate into NEWBASE MediaPortal, where clips from print, online, social media and broadcast can be searched and viewed by the clients.

For those using the NEWBASE MediaPortal, clips from print, e-paper, online news, blogs and social media cut using NEWBASE PressProduction and broadcast clips cut using Actus ClipFactory can be seamlessly presented in the NEWBASE MediaPortal. For those using their own portal, clips from print, e-paper, online news, blogs and social media cut using NEWBASE PressProduction and broadcast clips cut using Actus ClipFactory can be seamlessly uploaded to existing portals.‬‬