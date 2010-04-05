Omneon Promotes Manuel Ferreira to Vice President of Sales for EMEA

New Appointment Positions Omneon for Continued Success in Rapidly Growing EMEA Broadcast Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- April 1, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced the promotion of Manuel Ferreira to the position of vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Ferreira has been involved in both the technical and sales aspects of the broadcast industry for more than two decades, and in his new role at Omneon, he will leverage this depth of experience in overseeing the continued growth and development of the company's strategic relationships and sales efforts across EMEA markets.

"At Omneon and over his career as a whole, Manuel has consistently demonstrated the ability to exceed annual goals, and I am certain that he will demonstrate similar levels of success in this new role by driving profitable top-line growth in this critical market," said Denis Maynard, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Omneon. "The EMEA team and the company have developed a tremendous level of trust and respect for Manuel, and I am confident that his reputation as a team player and mentor will serve him well in his new role."

Ferreira's career spans more than 20 years in various roles in the technology industry, and his professional experience includes technical service/support roles with companies such as Sun Microsystems, MIPS, and SGI. He transitioned into a sales role in 1996 with SGI, taking on responsibility for the company's media market. In addition to guiding the creation of SGI's European broadcast division, Ferreira and his group managed to grow the media business from year to year, despite the balance of the company's revenues declining. Ferreira joined Omneon in 2006 as the company's director of sales for Southern Europe.

Ferreira is based in Paris and will report directly to Maynard.

