FSR To Launch European Version Of Its Successful Table Box at ISE 2012

ISE Stand #7P215

Woodland Park, NJ -- FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, has announced plans to launch its T6E table box, a European version of its widely successful T6 model at ISE 2012. The unit will be on show alongside a full complement of AV products in Stand #7P215 at the RAI. The table box, FSR’s newest, answers the need for an expandable, elegant unit in a conference room environment.

“We are delighted to debut the T6E, a table box designed specifically for our European customers, at our first ISE exhibition!” exclaimed Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “The unit has been extremely well received in every region where it’s been introduced, and we’re confident it will exceed expectations in the European market as well.”

The T6E provides easy access to audio/video equipment, computers, telephones or any device requiring electronic connectivity from a conference or boardroom table. The unit features two configurable compartments that can contain Wonpro universal power outlets and either keystone audio, video, control and data connectors, IPS plates or a cable pull option.

The T6E is available with a round or square cover in black, aluminum or brass to match the décor of the room. Both round and square shapes fit in a 152mm round hole making installation extremely simple. Its cover can be closed while in use with cables exiting through the milled openings.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com