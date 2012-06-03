projectiondesign announces InfoComm 2012 presence

New product introductions, a conferencing and collaboration themed booth, education, and a surprise in store for visitors to InfoComm 2012

The migration of immersive displays to the worlds of enterprise conferencing and collaboration will be a key theme for Norway’s projectiondesign® at this year’s InfoComm 2012 show. The company will launch new products and introduce upgrades to several of its product ranges. To support their impressive stand and tradeshow focus, projectiondesign will host education and partner events throughout the show.

New product introductions Aiming at both the higher end and mid-range of the projection market, projectiondesign is set to reveal several new and updated models that further cement the company’s reputation as the leading manufacturer of high performance projectors.

Addressing requirements and requests from partners and customers, projectiondesign are set to show enhanced functionality and performance of the entire F35 series.

The F35 series is available with a choice of WQXGA, WUXGA or 1080p resolution, and up to WUXGA at 120Hz 3D Active stereo. With the range of options and resolutions, the F35 enables the set-up of high-density displays with fewer projectors, a valuable benefit for multi-channel systems requiring the highest resolution possible. Updated functionality to the F35 series adds 3G-SDI, HDMI 1.4 and several other I/O options through its unique modular XPort™ extension system. XPort also adds advanced back-end signal processing options for the projectors to be forward compatible with future formats and systems, generating a more future proof and healthy investment, with a longer service life and lower TCO.

XPort Extension functionality also adds to the FL35 series, the company’s range of WQXGA, WUXGA and 1080p resolution 2nd Generation ReaLED™ solidstate LED based projectors, forming a large and very comprehensive range of high performance projectors.

Video of F35 AS3D

Focus on technology partners in immersive projection applications As well as providing projection technology to the booths of many fellow exhibitors, projectiondesign will have the support of several partners to showcase technology on their own booth, with a specific immersive projection application focus including:

· Immersive Active stereo 3D dome display combining 6-channels, 220 x 90 degree field of view using F35 AS3D projectors with content from 7thSense Design.

· Stunning interactive 16-channel multichannel collaboration and visualization wall using F22 projectors integrated by BOI Solutions, Inc, Cincinnati. · An interactive decision-based table using F35 wqxga projectrors from KOMME®Z and Davit. · Command and control imaging using a pair of FL35 wqxga ReaLED™ projectors with the latest processors from RGB Spectrum (Booth N1123). · Presentation and display courtesy of Dataton WATCHOUT™ (Booth N1641) · The finest screens from Da-Lite Screen Company (Booth C5408) Education is the name of the game projectiondesign will host education seminars before, during and after InfoComm 2012 as well as hosting several partner initiatives. “This year’s InfoComm trade show booth has been designed so that people can collaborate, do business, network and talk about future projects,” says Anders Løkke, Marketing Director at projectiondesign. “As well as having a huge visual impact there will be a few surprises for visitors and exhibitors alike, making InfoComm 2012 an event to remember for many years to come. Take special note of our hospitality event on Thursday afternoon!” Don't miss one of the most exciting showcases of technology as well as a few surprises on Booth N1351, 13-15 June, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.