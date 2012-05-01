LYNX Technik unveils four yellobrik CWDM multiplexers/demutiplexers

LYNX Technik launched four new passive yellobrik CWDM multiplexers/demultiplexers at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new CWDM multiplexers/demultiplexers can accept, combine, transmit and receive up to four fiber-optic signals over a single link. Therefore, several signals can share a single fiber-optic link. A single unit can perform multiplexer as well as demultiplexer functions.

The four models include the OCM 1841, OCM 1842, OCM 1843 and OCM 1844. They support various Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM) wavelengths from 1270nm to 1610nm. Each model has four channels that are each assigned to a different wavelength.

The new yellobriks use passive optical technology to multiplex or demultiplex a number of optical carrier signals onto a single optical fiber by using different wavelengths of laser light. This technique also facilitates bidirectional communications over a single strand of fiber.