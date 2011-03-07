Christie’s Latest Controller and Projector Meet High-Performance, ROI-Driven Demands of Display Wall Market

Christie® has released two high-performing solutions developed to meet the ROI-driven demands of the commercial video wall systems marketplace. The TVC-500 video wall controller introduces a broad spectrum of capabilities for small to medium control room and digital signage video wall displays, while the new RPMSP-D180U is a dual-lamp SXGA+ projection light engine designed for high brightness, large-screen video wall applications where performance and low operating costs are critical.



The Christie TVC-500 controller offers professional performance and capabilities unmatched by similarly priced systems. Built for 24/7 applications, the TVC-500 is capable of simultaneously managing and displaying a variety of source inputs across as many as 12 display screens.

The TVC-500’s foundation takes full advantage of the latest display processing advances from partners such as HP and NVIDIA. Running off Windows 7, the PC-based integrated platform is managed through Christie’s exclusive MasterSuite™ Lite software, which makes managing even the most sophisticated display wall projects simple.

More than a standard a video controller, third-party software applications can operate directly off the TVC-500 desktop. Video or DVI/RGB inputs can be positioned anywhere on the display wall, at any size, with extremely fast refresh rates. Up to 100 remote networked desktops can also display via high speed Gigabit Ethernet.

The TVC-500 controller is also compatible with and equipped to drive visuals to Christie’s acclaimed Christie MicroTiles™ display tiles, which are installed in control rooms, high fashion shops, museums and broadcaster sets.

The RPMSP-D180U projection engine is the latest and most powerful in Christie’s continuing series of high performance 1-chip DLP® dual lamp SXGA+ display products for control rooms. Engineered for 24/7 data monitoring environments, the RPMSP-D180U is suitable for larger rear projection video walls with individual screen sizes ranging from 67 to 120 inches diagonal, but it is also available with Christie’s standard 50 inch and 70 inch stackable display cubes.

With both short throw (0.69:1) and long throw (1.2:1) high performance fixed lenses available, the RPMSP-D180U projector head is a strong option to retrofit older rear screen systems and structures, whether supplied by Christie or by other manufacturers. Features designed into the newest Christie projector ensure consistent color and brightness uniformity across entire display walls.

Highlights of the RPMSP-D180U include:

- High brightness for larger screen sizes and high ambient light environments (i.e., 1420 ANSI Lumens at 180 watts)

- Exclusive six-segment RGBRGB color wheel, providing precise, rich color control at high brightness levels

- Outstanding image quality and very high reliability using 1-chip DLP® technology

- Dual 180W long life 7,000-hour mercury lamps (redundant) with automatic lamp changer system

- Exclusive high performance 6-axis adjustment system for fast, easy setup with ultra-precise geometric alignment and superior stability