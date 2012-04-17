Net Insight and Miranda Technologies Partner to Optimize Remote Workflows and Production

New partnership combines key expertise to simplify and drive efficiency through unique remote workflows and production solutions

Stockholm, Sweden (NAB 2012) – 13 April 2012, Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, together with Miranda Technologies, a worldwide provider of production, playout and delivery solutions for the television broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV industries, announces a new partnership to simplify remote workflows and centralized production for live events.

Net Insight’s high-quality transport capabilities combined with Miranda Technologies’ expertise in delivering IT-based and traditional television production and playout systems is the ideal solution to enable integration and accessibility to all studios and content regardless of location. As a result, studio personnel can access content anywhere, ensuring operational workflows that are much more efficient and seemless.

As a result of this partnership, Net Insight and Miranda Technologies will deliver the high-quality, real-time network required to avoid quality degradation feeds, while enabling studio crews to remotely control, produce and edit media content seamlessly over a virtual studio network.

"Unique to the industry, our combined solution for remote workflow and production revolutionizes video production as we know it,” said Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO, Net Insight. “Our partnership with Miranda Technologies further demonstrates our commitment to providing broadcasters and service providers with the most innovative solutions. Our joint solutions significantly reduce the operational cost of content production and allow broadcasters and content owners to break down the limitations of local production and make the most of new global media opportunities with 100 percent QoS.”

In addition to increasing efficiency and simplifying workflows, this partnership brings cost savings to broadcasters by opening the Studio LAN to a Studio WAN environment, as this enables the provisioning of resources over a virtual studio network. As a result, broadcasters can now cover and produce a larger number of events, which leads to increased revenue gain.

”Our customers look to us to help them create greater efficiency in their workflows to help reduce both the operational and capital expenditures,” said Marco Lopez, Miranda’s senior vice president, Infrastructure, Routers and Monitoring. “The combined offer between Miranda and Net Insight allows a production facility to avoid, in many cases, replicating a complete mobile production at the event. Remote camera, microphone and communication feeds can be sent directly—and natively—back into the centralized production facility using Net Insight’s advanced transport network. This maximizes the usage of the fixed production facility, but more importantly is a huge cost savings when you look at the staff and equipment that would typically be required at the venue.”

Net Insight and Miranda Technologies will be showcasing live remote production and workflow capabilities from the show floor at NAB 2012. Show attendees can view the demonstration at the Net Insight (#SU3919) or Miranda’s booth (#N2512) to learn more.

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insight’s Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 150 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About Miranda Technologies

Miranda Technologies is a leading worldwide provider of hardware and software solutions for the television broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV industry. Its solutions span the full breadth of television operations, including production, playout, and delivery. With a wealth of experience in delivering IT-based and traditional television systems, Miranda is uniquely positioned to help customers enhance their facilities, while generating additional revenue, reducing costs and streamlining operations. For over 22 years, Miranda’s growth has been driven by continuous innovation, along with close customer partnerships focused on helping them achieve their business objectives. To deliver this support, Miranda employs 700 people globally, in both developed and emerging markets. Miranda’s head office is located in Montreal, and it has regional facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China. A public company since December 2005, Miranda’s shares (MT: TSX) are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More information on the Company can be found at www.miranda.com