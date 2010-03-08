LYNX Technik Appoints Jay Jayaraman as USA Vice President of Business Development

-- LYNX Technik Inc, provider of signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, welcomes K. (Jay) Jayaraman as the Vice President of Business Development for the United States. In this newly created position Jay will manage sales, market development, and channel management for the region.

Jay has over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, and started his career in Broadcasting at Bosch GmbH / Philips Digital Broadcasting Division. During his time at Bosch / Philips, Jay held several key leadership positions including VP Strategic Business Development US and South East Asia, Engineering Management, Marketing and Sales Management, and Product Management.

In addition, Jay has been involved in several major broadcast and production projects around the world including The World Festival of Black Arts in Lagos, Nigeria, World Cup in Argentina, various projects with Mexico’s multimedia conglomerate, Televisa, and several projects for the production and transmission of the Olympics Games.

“I have personally known Jay for many years and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise,” comments Steve Russell, President of LYNX Technik Inc. “Our high quality, market-tested signal processing solutions fit the requirements of many US broadcasters, production, government and professional AV facilities, and Jay’s appointment underlines our commitment to expand our business in the US market.”

Jay received a degree in Physics, and a Masters degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in India.

Jay can be reached at: jay.jayaraman@lynx-technik.com,

Phone: 801 463 0188

Mobile: 801 205 1693.