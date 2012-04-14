Ensemble Announces New Layering Engine

Grass Valley, California, 13 April 2011 – Ensemble Designs is ia new Layering Engine for use in broadcast, live venues and presentation. The new Layering Engine, part of Ensemble Designs' Avenue signal integration system, will be demonstrated at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas at Ensemble Designs' booth N2524, 16 – 19 April 2012.

The new Avenue P9425 Layering Engine provides a complete and flexible solution to combining audio and video content for channel branding, small master control, centralcasting, fly-pack, and remote truck applications. More than a traditional mix effect, the Layering Engine, has two, independent linear keyers, program/preset background transitions, and audio mixing, voice over and breakaway.

iPad control and monitoring set the Avenue Layering Engine apart from other small mixers and logo inserters. The iPad interface gives the operator freedom and flexibility in switching an event or show. Also, an iPad or web browser can be used to quickly and easily create keyed presets that can be recalled on-air by automation systems.

Layering Engine inputs can be driven by SDI signals from cameras, remote feeds, character generators, graphic and stillstore systems, and video servers. The full range of SDI signals from SD to HD and 3G formats are supported. Base configuration is 8x2 and larger systems can be configured up to 30 I/O ports. Realtime processing and low latency simplify system integration.

Based in Grass Valley, California, Ensemble Designs is in their 21th year of business and is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

Watch a brief demo video: http://youtu.be/QQsyAcH9UEE or http://www.ensembledesigns.com

