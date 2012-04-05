Cobalt Digital Names Jesse Foster Western Region Sales Manager

NAB Booth N 1929

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), a manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, has added Jesse Foster to its growing sales team as western region sales manager. Bob McAlpine, vp of North America sales, announced the appointment today from headquarters in Urbana, IL.

“Jesse joins Cobalt as we expand both our presence and our solutions,” commented McAlpine. “We not only listen to our customers and respond with innovative and practical products, but we are enhancing our support on the local level by adding talented individuals like Jesse. Jesse’s in-depth regional knowledge makes him the perfect candidate to further develop our growing western region.“

Reporting to McAlpine, Foster will manage regional sales operations for Cobalt’s entire product range which includes a full line of loudness processing solutions and a variety of audio and video signal processing 3G/HD/SD-SDI cards for openGear®. Foster will serve the Company’s existing customer-base while working with upper management to identify new opportunities and markets for Cobalt’s growing product line.

“Broadcasters need to make smart technical and financial decisions in today’s environment to keep their operations competitive,” said McAlpine. “Jesse’s technical expertise will help our customers evaluate their options and make the best choices as they navigate the path to CALM compliance, and add advanced signal processing and monitoring technologies to their infrastructures to keep them ahead of the curve.”

Chris Shaw, svp of sales and marketing, remarked, “Jesse strengthens sales activities in an important geographical region and adds yet another step in the continued growth of Cobalt Digital. We welcome him aboard at an important juncture in Cobalt’s expansion."

Prior to joining Cobalt, Foster served as west coast regional sales manager for Nevion USA where he successfully increased the manufacturer's visibility in the local broadcast market and contributed to the Company’s revenue growth. Earlier he spent 8 years as senior sales manager at Evertz, and held the position of HD camera system technician for Plus 8 Digital.

Foster is based in the Los Angeles, CA area. He can be reached at 818-903-2225 or Jesse.Foster@cobaltdigital.com

