Point Source Audio Unveils Digigram’s New IP Video Box with 3 in 1 Functionality

Digigram’s New IP Video Box Encodes/Decodes/Transcodes in One

AQORD’s one-of-a-kind feature saves integration time and set-up cost

Novato, CA – Point Source Audio, distributor of Digigram for the Americas, will unveil Digigram’s newest series of IP Video Codecs, for the first time at InfoComm 2012, Las Vegas, NV, June 13-15, 2012. The new AQORD and AQILIM video codecs simplify IP video with feature sets tailored specific to the rigors of live-stream broadcasts, or to accommodate multiple streaming formats for IPTV.

The AQORD uses a hardware encoding/decoding scheme and was developed for high-quality IP video and broadcast applications such as content contribution (point to point) — from a live event to a studio, one studio to another, studio to transmitter, or delivery to a Content Distribution Network (CDN). The AQILIM uses a software encoding scheme making it optimal for IPTV distribution — corporate, hospitality or video distribution from ISPs to end users’ set-top boxes (STBs) or mobile devices.

Designed for SD/HD live streaming the, AQORD can simultaneously encode, decode or transcode two (2) video channels (IP stream, file, SDI) providing exceptional ease in the set-up, and time-savings should the system require reconfiguration. AQORD delivers 99.99% operational reliability, and its advanced, industrial-grade design ensures highly dependable performance, with low power consumption technology. The 1U/19’’ rack mounting unit provides up to two Encoding /Decoding/Transcoding channels in a compact footprint with 1TB of internal HDD storage capacity.

As an alternative, AQILIM is a superlative option for all-IP solutions for IPTV, webTV and mobile operators. AQILIM devices are based on a powerful software core allowing them to handle either SD or HD/SD operations. AQILIM supports numerous custom streaming formats (e.g. Flash RTMP, Apple HLS for iPhone and other Apple devices, Windows Media, etc.) and multiple resolutions for specific applications such as HD or SD for IPTV, SQCIF for WebTV, etc. Equally important when dealing with IP streams, AQILIM devices are able to stream to multiple destination points in UDP or RTP network protocols while using multiple network streaming methods such as Multicast, Unicast or Unicast Multi-point. They provide concurrent streaming over the Internet for up to 10 different IP addresses.

Both AQORD and AQILIM offer complete system management through the local HMI front panel, or remotely from any web enabled PC or XML API. Start/Stop or manage up to 100 Profiles remotely through the web interface or monitor hardware status such as chassis cooling temperatures, fan speeds and alarms.

Availability:

AQORD and AQILIM are available for immediate shipping in the following models:

AQORD *LINK 1C (one encoding, decoding or transcoding channel)

AQORD *LINK 2C (two encoding, decoding or transcoding channel)

AQORD *LINK SC (two encoding, decoding or transcoding channel + scaler)

AQILIM *FIT 1C (one encoding channel and transcoding capabilities)

AQILIM *FIT 2C (one or two encoding channels and transcoding capabilities)

AQILIM *SERV/FIT 1C (1 encoding channel and transcoding capabilities)

AQILIM *SERV/FIT 2C (2 encoding channels and transcoding capabilities)

AQILIM *SERV/FIT TC (transcoding capabilities)

Digigram IP Audio and Video Codecs are available through Point Source Audio’s reseller network of system integration contractors and broadcast retailers. To join the PSA Authorized Reseller Network, please contact sales@point-sourceaudio.com

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of lightweight bendable boom earworn microphones—known as the “toughest” earworn microphones in the industry. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company was also named Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas. The world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and Ethersound audio networking technology are now available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Novato, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com.

