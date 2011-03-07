Chris Conte Named Vice President of Entertainment at Electrosonic

Electrosonic has promoted Chris Conte to Vice President of Entertainment, a position from which he will manage the company’s Entertainment business worldwide, that includes the museum, theme park, visitor center and retail markets. Conte was formerly General Manager of Systems Integration for North America and Asia.

“I’m thrilled for this new opportunity to drive the worldwide Entertainment group,” says Conte. “I’m surrounded by very smart and dynamic people, and it is this worldwide group of talented people that motivates me every day. Between the outstanding vision and leadership of our executive management team and our tremendous talent base, Electrosonic will continue to accomplish great things.”

Conte has worked for systems integrators and design production companies since 1987 and has more than 15 years experience in audio-visual technology in the entertainment industry.

He joined Electrosonic in 2001 as General Manager of the Western Region business based in Burbank, California. During this time he cultivated relationships with many of today’s high-profile museums and institutions, such as the Muhammad Ali Center, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Northland Church and the Georgia Aquarium. Most recently, as GM of Systems Integration for North America and Asia, he developed new business ideas and pursued revenue-generating opportunities for Electrosonic.

Conte’s promotion represents Electrosonic’s move to a more simplified and focused business strategy. “As the world changes around us and the market demands change, we need to change with it,” he says. “The key is to anticipate where the next change will be. Like a strategic chess game, on some level we are following our clients around the world, on another, we are establishing our reputation and brand in places where our future clients will work. This strategy has worked well for us in China over the last seven years.”

Calling Electrosonic’s international capability “second to none,” Conte believes his new role will “allow us to fine tune a high-quality performance standard throughout our network of international offices. It’s a very exciting time for Electrosonic, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international AV company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 47 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic can provide a wide range of services including consultancy, technical design, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com