DVEO Launches Enhancements and Additions to MultiStreamer™ Product Family of Streamers that Create High, Medium, and Low Bit Rate Streams

San Diego, California -- April 9, 2012 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that their real time, broadcast quality MultiStreamer™ streamers are now available in all major video formats, and in five different system configurations, to meet the needs of broadcasters and content providers. The new systems will be featured at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU2114.

DVEO's MultiStreamer encoders create multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and send them to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video capture devices. The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry standard protocols, including UDP, RTP, or IGMP, and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc. Audio output is AAC, AC-3 pass through, or Ogg Vorbis.

DVEO recently added two new audio outputs – optional MP3, or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3.

The MultiStreamer product family now supports numerous video formats. All systems include one GigE IP input. Customers may select an additional input format – 8VSB, Analog, DVB-ASI, SDI/HD-SDI, HDMI, DVB-S+S2, DVB-T+T2, QAM, or DVB-C. They can also select all of the above inputs in one system (MultiStreamer MF Maxi), or a customized combination of inputs.

New for 2012, DVEO has added schedulable input – the systems can receive input at a specified date and time.

"Since introducing the original 1 RU system last July, we have significantly expanded the MultiStreamer product family. We are proud to announce that we are now shipping the MultiStreamer systems in five different configurations," commented Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "We offer the 1 RU mini, the 2 RU midi, the 3 RU maxi, or the enterprise class Brutus 4 RU or 1 RU blade systems. Plus we have a sixth configuration coming soon – the portable compact "micro" streamer, which is less than ten inches long."

"Our customers can choose the system that best meets their streaming requirements," Scott Grizzle went on to say. "For example, the 1 RU MultiStreamer DIG/IP™ mini receives SDI or HD-SDI input and multiple IP inputs. The 2 RU MultiStreamer DIG/IP/2ch™ midi receives two SDI or HD-SDI inputs and multiple IP inputs. Both systems encode 2 1080i/p or 4 720p HD streams at 6 Mbps, or 7 SD streams at 2 Mbps. The maxi encodes 4 to 6 720p HD streams, up to 3 1080i or 1080p HD streams, or 15 SD streams. The two blade 1 RU Brutus system encodes up to 12 1080i/p HD streams, 24 720p HD streams, or 40 SD streams. And the 4 RU 10 blade Brutus encodes up to 60 1080i/p HD streams, or 120 720p HD streams, or 200 SD streams."

Supported resolutions include qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, SIF, VGA, or any custom size up to 1080p. The Linux® based systems feature a web-based GUI with SNMP support for remote access.

All MultiStreamers have been tested to be compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®. They are also compatible with major brands of CDNs and H.264 decoders.

Ordering options include a pre-configured Cisco® 4 port Gigabit router, and a real time store and forward (time delay) option for 40+ streams – the DelayServer IP™.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features – All MultiStreamer™ Systems