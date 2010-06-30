ACTUS DIGITAL BRINGS GLOBAL CHANNEL MONITORING SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES TO IBC 2010

Media Recording, Enrichment & Repurposing technology breaks digital boundaries; broadcasters able to capture, monitor and repurpose any channel transmission from around the world

Tel-Aviv, Israel – June 30, 2010 – Actus Digital, a provider of web-based media monitoring and management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies and content producers, today announced that it will be showcasing its groundbreaking global channel monitoring solutions at the IBC 2010 exhibition, held in Amsterdam from September 10 – 14, 2010 on stand 4.A91. “Actus solutions transcend typical monitoring applications by offering full disclosure of the broadcast and absolute convenience for the user. With Actus you can record and analyze the actual broadcasted media of your own channel, a competitor's channel…. any channel transmission from any region… from your desktop,” says Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “We provide an elegant, simple-to-use browser based system that is powered by an enterprise platform with a wide range of features to enrich transmission data, whether it is adding annotations, ratings analysis or editing segments for content repurposing to different outlets. We are excited to be coming back to IBC and showcasing our next generation Actus media applications.”

Highlights of Actus Global Channel Monitoring Solutions

At the core of every Actus installation is the Actus 4 media management platform. Developed to leverage IT-based hardware, the highly scalable architecture provides an agile environment for supporting a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities. Core features include multi-channel ingest, multi-format conversion engine, content detection and analysis, media database and broadcast player for content redistribution. Actus modules seamlessly integrate with Actus 4, providing forward-thinking features for managing a wide range of post transmission monitoring, detection, analysis, enrichment and repurposing workflows.

With Actus solutions you can;

•Access your own channels, the competition and other relevant channels

•Automated content detection with tools to analyze actual broadcast media

•Content catalog that centralizes transmission storage and complies with regulation

•Simple to use production tools to repurpose content to Internet and mobile phones

• IT-based architecture based on latest web technologies providing immense scalability and support for future applications

To book a private press appointment at IBC 2010 or obtain more information, please contact Cara Zambri at: cara@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital develops enterprise monitoring, analysis, and media management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies, and content producers. Leveraging emerging web 3.0 technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and re-purposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and ZEE Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

Press Contacts

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) 617.817.6595

(fax) 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan

www.zazilmediagroup.com

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 518.588.6503

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

www.zazilmediagroup.com