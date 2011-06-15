Vaddio Announces Customizable Video Production Workstations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 15, 2011) – Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems, announces new Production Consoles and Video Production Workstations designed for professional production spaces. The new workstations and consoles offer exceptional ergonomics, quality construction and a design that can be customized to fit any work environment.

“With our new video production workstations, we now offer integrators the ability to design a custom workstation that can house all of their production equipment, as well as provide a great work area for the end user,” explains Rob Sheeley. “And because every workspace is different, we’ve made the workstations as versatile as possible with the ability to customize each rack console as needed.”

Customizable storage and rack spaces, combined with integrated cable management and proper ventilation make the Video Production Workstation ideal for any growing production space. With three different top rack console options to choose from, the workstation can not only house all of the equipment, it can be optimized to provide the system operator with great sight lines for full view of the performance beyond the console. The Video Production Workstation comes standard with 30 to 63 configurable rack spaces, end-to-end cable management trays and removable back panels for easy rear access. In addition special configurations are available upon request.

Vaddio’s Production Console brings exceptional design, build and versatility to smaller, more compact studio workspaces. Vaddio ProductionVIEW camera control systems are designed to integrate directly into the workstation top, resulting in a clean, seamless and organized work area. Also included is a 10-RU top rack console providing rack space for additional equipment needs.

Stop by Booth 1963 at InfoComm to see the new workstations and Vaddio’s complete line of cameras, control systems and custom AV furniture. For free VIP InfoComm passes or to set up an appointment at InfoComm please contact kperkins@vaddio.com or by calling (763) 971-4409.

