DK-Technologies Shows Its New DK Meter at IBC 2011

Danish manufacturer DK-Technologies will be using the IBC platform to show the Award-winning DK Meter to European broadcasters and content producers.

This groundbreaking Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) was the subject of huge interest when it was unveiled in prototype at NAB in April. It will be shipping in August and is already generating orders from broadcasters looking for a reliable, high quality solution to their loudness metering requirements.

The DK Meter is truly revolutionary. No bigger than a smart phone, it is designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness.

Two versions of the DK Meter are available: the DK1, which is ideal for anyone working in stereo, and the DK2, which is specifically aimed at the burgeoning 5.1 surround sound market.

The DK Meter is easy to use, easy to install and comes with its own desk-mount. It accepts digital audio inputs and is supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales. Pricing for this product is highly competitive - just $1295.00 in the US and €995.00 in Europe.

Richard Kelley, Director of Sales and Marketing for DK-Technologies, says: “In light of the recent legislation on audio loudness, broadcasters have been crying out for cost-effective and easy to use metering technology that helps them keep within the guidelines. This latest addition to our range fits the bill perfectly. It draws on DK’s many years of experience in the audio metering market and addresses all of the issues broadcasters currently have with measuring loudness. What’s more, like all of the meters in our range, this new product can be easily updated to accommodate any new standards that might be introduced in the future.”

DK-Technologies will also be showing it full range of audio and video metering solutions including the DK PT0760 HD/SD waveform monitor, which features a new software upgrade allowing users to swap functionality between its various control buttons.

All of the audio meters in DK’s range are complaint with ATSC, EBU R128 and ITU BS1770/1771 Loudness recommendations, including the newly announced loudness range and relative gate recommendations from the ITU. Customers with existing MSD or PT0 600 series audio meters are being offered a free software update that will enable them to use the new Recommendations.

Alongside its focus on the important issue of loudness, DK-Technologies will also be showing a number of other new innovations including the PT0700R Client Panel - a remote unit for the award winning PT0760M HD/SD Multi-channel Video Waveform Monitor; the PT0740M, an audio-only version of the versatile PT0760M waveform monitor, and the popular PT5300 Compact VariTimeTM Sync Generator.

DK-Technologies can be found at IBC Stand 8:E60. If you would like a demonstration or more information about any of these products, please come and see us.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.