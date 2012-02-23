Y & Co Expands Its Rental Inventory with Clear-Com’s Eclipse Matrix Intercoms

PARIS, 23 FEBRUARY 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce that Y & Co has extended its hire inventory of intercom equipment with two new Clear-Com Eclipse Matrix systems, namely the Eclipse-Median and Eclipse-Pico Digital Matrix, along with the V-Series and ICS user control panels. This additional investment signals Y & Co’s confidence in Clear-Com intercoms’ capabilities to serve the growing live events and broadcast production needs.

A loyal Clear-Com user in France since its opening in 1989, Y & Co is a leading rental company providing audio solutions to live event facilities, tour groups and broadcasters. As a member of the Clear-Com Global Rental Group, Y & Co already supplies a portfolio of Clear-Com intercom systems including partyline systems, HME DX200, HME PRO850 and Tempest2400 wireless systems. In addition, Y & Co’s technical staff are well-trained in Clear-Com technology to provide high-quality equipment installation and support.

Since the purchase of Eclipse Digital Matrix Systems, the company has already rented out the intercom systems to several important events and performances throughout the country. These include Excalibur au Stade de France (Excalibur at the French Stadium), the Convention Renault in Seville and La Fête du Feu à Bercy (the Fire Festival in Bercy). With the support of Clear-Com’s French distributor, Audiopole, which will provide additional intercom equipment as needed – even on short notice, Y & Co is well poised to service a greater number of large, high-profile projects.

“We are very happy to further enhance our relationship with Clear-Com and Audiopole,” says Yves Brunet, Commercial Director for Y & Co. “We have been extremely pleased with Clear-Com since the first Matrix Plus 1 product. By partnering with Audiopole to offer Clear-Com’s Eclipse systems, we are presenting our customers with an expansive set of intercom options and creating more opportunities for satisfying customer’s changing needs in the years to come.”

“By paying close attention to the needs of our users, we realised how essential it was for Clear-Com to liaise directly with rental companies,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “This partnership highlights Clear-Com’s continued commitment to evolve with the ever-growing requirements of our customer base. The agreement further solidifies the relationship with Audiopole and signals a direct assurance of Clear-Com’s support for our loyal customer, Y & Co.”

Y & Co is a world-class rental company with broadcast clients such as France Télévisions and corporate users such as Euro Disney, Le Public Système and Euro Media TV. It also assists with concerts featuring famous French artists such as Mylène Farmer and Johnny Hallyday, in addition to servicing most musicals in France, including Le Roi Soleil, Mozart, Dracula and Le Roi Lion.

