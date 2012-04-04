New Calibre UK FoveaHD delivers motion compensated frame rate conversion

Calibre UK will introduce the FoveaHD MEMC motion-compensated frame rate converter at the 2012 NAB Show.

The converter has multiple SD and HD inputs and outputs to enable upconversion, downconversion, cross conversion as well as converting between all common frame rates. The FoveaHD converter also is equipped with 3G-SDI and analog I/O. FoveaHD provides motion-compensated HD and SD standards conversion at the price of a standard linear video converter.

FoveaHD also has image restoration capabilities for archive conversion. VITC embedded time code is supported and includes automatic delay and correction. The 2U rack system has control via Ethernet or front panel keyboard.

See Calibre UK at 2012 NAB Show booth N1817.