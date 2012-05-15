Wohler KOBA 2012 Product Preview

KOBA 2012 Product Preview

Wohler Technologies

Co-Exhibiting With: KOIL Corporation, Stand D231 and Dong Yang Digital Co., Ltd, Stand C421

Company Overview:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

Wohler Products at KOBA 2012:

Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform

Wohler's RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform enables a more efficient solution for file-based creation, standards conversion, QC, and distribution of media, while augmenting and integrating with trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) -- an enhanced, robust media transformation and parallel processing engine -- coupled with an underlying content management fabric that leverages intelligent media processing functions to generate outstanding results at unrivaled speeds. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and audio processing to more complex processing, such as faster-than-real-time standards conversion, mixed cadence correction, video optimization, audio loudness conformance, and more.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGridDashboard.zip

RMQ-230 Quad Split Video Monitor

Wohler's new RMQ-230 quad split video monitor allows users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 23-inch 1920x1080 LED backlight screen. RMQ-230 series monitors accept 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI(R) inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications and price points. In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen, RMQ-230 monitors can display waveform and vectorscope while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode, and various markers.

Photo: http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RMQ-230.zip

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's new dual input SDI audio monitor offers high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1RU unit de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. The monitor offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) via built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced outputs.

Photo: http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-16M¬_New.zip

HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling for openGear

At KOBA 2012, Wohler will display its popular HDCC Series captioning/subtitling cards, now available for use with the openGear 2RU modular frame and associated Dashboard control software. The cards boast a broad range of capabilities including complete, independent dual channel operation for encoding, decoding, and monitoring of captions with versions to support every major global standard, including CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, OP-47, and ARIB B37, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI cues, Dashboard, and 3G support.

Photo: http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/HDCCSeries.zip

Company Quote: "At KOBA, Wohler will showcase our industry-leading signal management and confidence monitoring solutions through our partnerships with KOIL Corporation and Dong Yang Digital," said Jhonny Maroun, regional sales manager of Wohler Asia Pacific. "New products on display include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform, which supports efficient content creation and distribution as well as faster-than-real time transcoding and signal conversion for today's file-based workflows."