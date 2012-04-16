Bexel Helps Bring Broadcast Events into Focus with Multi-Million-Dollar Purchase of Panasonic P2 Camcorders, Monitors

Cameras and Monitors Will Help Support Upcoming Summer Events

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012—Bexel (2012 NAB Show Booth C6833), a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has announced a multi-million-dollar commitment to Panasonic with the purchase of the company’s newest P2 AJ-HPX3100 cameras as well as HPM-200 P2 mobiles, 64GB P2 cards and hundreds of 17”, 15” and 9” monitors and peripheral gear. The purchase is part of Bexel’s ongoing efforts to support broadcasters during this summer’s larger sporting events, as well as other sports-related and reality television productions.

The new AJ-HPX3100 camcorder is a compact, lightweight 2/3-inch P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder, ideal for scripted, documentary, nature, cinema and commercial programming production. Similar in size to the popular HPX370, it offers two P2 slots and records in multiple worldwide formats.

“This purchase of the Panasonic HD camera equipment is extremely timely, considering this new gear will immediately go into service in London,” says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. “Our clients want a turnkey workflow for production, specifically sports coverage, which requires a fast turnaround. One of the reasons we added the HPX3100 to our inventory was that it has Wi-Fi built into it. This allows users the ability to stand next to the camera with a device such as a tablet and see the content on the camcorder. The user can select and highlight clips, significantly reducing turnaround time.” The gear will also be used by clients in need of equipment that can withstand the grueling production schedules of other televised productions, such as reality TV broadcasts.

“Video professionals know that Bexel is the go-to company for equipment needs because of their knowledge and expertise,” says Joseph Facchini, vice president of sales, Panasonic System Communications of North America. “We are delighted that Bexel has chosen Panasonic P2 HD cameras and master-quality recorders, as well as our production-tough monitors, to equip world broadcasters covering the games this summer.”

The master-quality HPX3100 offers new features, including 24-bit audio in AVC-Intra 100/50, wireless metadata input capability via wireless LAN and a high-quality proxy recording option. The HPX3100 is equipped with six advanced gamma settings, including Film-Rec 600% mode (made popular by the VariCam), film-like shutter controls and intuitive film camera-like operation. It also features a built-in reverse scan that allows unique setups such as mounting the camera upside down or usage of an ultra prime lens or an anamorphic lens adapter to create a 2.35:1 aspect image.

To compliment the new camcorders, Bexel has purchased nearly 200 monitors. The high-definition LCD monitors range in size from nine to 17 inches. Bexel has also added to its inventory a significant amount of peripheral equipment, including mobile HD recorders, E-Series readers and memory cards.

“Providing clients with what they need from soup to nuts is always a driving force behind Bexel’s purchases. This new equipment, combined with our existing HD inventory, provides our customers with some of the most up-to-date HD technology,” adds Dickinson. “It also helps them ease the stress of meeting demanding production deadlines.”

For more information, stop by Bexel Rentals (Booth C6833) and Bexel Professional Sales (Booth C9046) at the 2012 NAB Show or visit www.bexel.com.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.