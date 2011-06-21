Matrox Ships New Editing, Streaming, and H.264 Encoding Features for MXO2 Input/Output Devices

Matrox® Video Products Group today announced the availability of new software releases for the Matrox MXO2 product line for Mac and PC. Highlights of the new releases include support for Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, capture support for Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder, and presets for new H.264 encoding parameters in Adobe Media Encoder.

The award-winning Matrox MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and can be easily moved among desktop systems in a facility, installed in an OB van, or taken on the road with a laptop. Key features include: lightning fast H.264 file creation for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray via Matrox MAX™ technology and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion.

“We are continuing to add value to the versatile Matrox MXO2 products and this new release makes them the ideal capture devices for high-quality HD and SD streaming of live events with Flash Media Live Encoder,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “We have also added full-resolution, full frame rate, multi-layer, realtime video editing via Matrox RT™ technology and advanced realtime Matrox Flex CPU effects to all of the MXO2 devices.”

“Content creators catering to the broadcast market, in particular, will benefit from the tight integration of the new Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 software for PC with Matrox MXO2 devices to view closed captioning data of SD and HD timelines on HD-SDI, SDI, HDMI, or analog SD monitors,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. “In addition, they can simultaneously deliver HD and SD masters containing closed captioning.”

Availability

Matrox MXO2 release 2.2.3 for Mac and release 5.5 for PC are now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, streaming, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.

###