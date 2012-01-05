Dan Renne Named Lead Developer for High Resolution Systems’ UDC Software

High Resolution Systems LLC (HRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Renne to the post of lead developer. Previously he served as a software architect and designer for HRS's Universal Device Control (UDC) software, providing socket-level programming and support and GUI design.

"We're very happy to have Dan take on the new role of lead developer for our popular UDC product," says HRS sales engineer Drew Taylor. "We're confident that Dan and his team will take UDC software to new heights as the product continues to grow and evolve."

High Resolution Systems' software-based Universal Device Controller has quickly become the product of choice for the live event, staging and rental, worship, corporate industrial and broadcast markets.

Renne, who hold a Master's Degree in Computer Science and Information Systems from Grand Valley State University, has 10 years of experience and expertise in C#, WPF, HTML, Javascript and socket programming.

"Learning ProAV technology was easy when I joined the team at HRS," says Renne. "They know the technology inside and out. Together we'll be working to take UDC software to the next level."

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems, a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.