XenData Partners with EVS to Support Media Archive Director Installations

XenData archive server systems now certified for use with EVS Media Archive Director

WALNUT CREEK, CA / BELGIUM – July 11, 2011 – XenData, the leading provider of digital video archiving and storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry, announces today a new partnership with EVS, the leader in professional digital video applications for live and studio TV production. Under the partnership, XenData’s range of digital video archive servers is now certified for use with EVS’ Media Archive Director (MAD) and available for EVS to provide to its global customer base.

Launched at IBC last year, EVS’ MAD solution offers a set of software tools to centrally manage a range of archive digitization and content delivery platforms, including formats which allow intelligent media browsing based on metadata and logging.

XenData archive server systems allow video assets to be stored on near-line RAID and LTO robotic tape libraries. They provide long-term archive storage which is scalable up to multiple petabytes, cost-effective and highly secure.

The combined EVS – XenData solution works seamlessly, automatically archiving video assets to RAID and LTO cartridges.

“The integration of XenData’s technology into our Media Archive Director further enhances the best-in-class solutions that we are able to deliver to our customers worldwide,” states Michel De Wolf, EVS Business Unit Manager, Media Management.

“We’re delighted to partner with EVS to provide an end-to-end content management solution that now includes a secure long-term archive with virtually limitless capacity,” states Dr. Phil Storey, co-founder and CEO of XenData.

About EVS

EVS is a leader in the design of hardware and software solutions for Live and fast-turnaround productions of Sports, News and TV Entertainment programs. Its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting, and its Instant Tapeless Technology is now widely used in nonlinear editing and High Definition Television the world over.

The company sells its branded products and integrated tapeless solutions in over 90 countries and is able to provide customer support services in any region. EVS is headquartered in Belgium and has offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. For further information on EVS, please go to www.evs.tv.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple Petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

