Symposium to cover 3-D, vision health issues

The 3D@Home Consortium and the American Optometric Association are hosting a special symposium on 3-D vision and health issues March 15 at the SUNY College of Optometry in New York City.

Panels will include “The Public Health Implications of Virtual 3-D,” “The Visual System and Virtual 3-D” and “3D: The User Experience Story.”

3D@Home is a global, not-for-profit membership organization formed to accelerate the adoption of 3-D worldwide. The group’s membership includes large and small multinational companies whose products and services span the 3-D ecosystem, including 3-D creation and capture, production, post production, compliance testing, transmission, displays, playback and accessories.

The group has launched 3DUniversity.net, a website designed to give consumers an unbiased source of useful information about 3-D HDTV, monitors, Blu-ray players, cell phones, cameras and camcorders, related eyewear, 3-D content sources and a database of 3-D movies and special events. A key role for the site is to debunk many of the myths circulating around 3-D and give a glimpse into the future of home 3-D entertainment. Information on the site was developed with input from all members in the consortium as well as a large group of 3-D academics and stereoscopic scientists.