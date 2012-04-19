LYNX Technik opens offices in Singapore, China

Modular interfaces provider LYNX Technik has expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific region with the opening of two new dedicated sales offices.

The new sales and support offices in Singapore and China position LYNX Technik to tap into the expanding APAC market.

Joehan Tohkingkeo has joined LYNX Technik as regional sales director for the Asia Pacific region. Tohkingkeo has more than 22 years of experience in the broadcast industry. He joins the company from Communications Specialties (CSI) where he served as a managing director and was responsible for the launch of its Asia representative headquarters.

August Zhuang will serve as sales manager for China and brings over eight years of professional audio visual experience to her new post at LYNX Technik.

